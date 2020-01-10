HETHERINGTON, Gail May 11, 1951 - December 23, 2019 Gail Lenetta Hetherington (nee Downs) passed peacefully on December 23rd, in North Vancouver. Gail grew up in Preeceville, Saskatchewan, and came to Vancouver in 1974. She met John Hetherington in the late 1970s when they both started their studies as CGA students. They moved to Salmon Arm, where they were married in 1980. After earning her CGA designation, the family returned to Vancouver in 1985, settling in North Vancouver. Gail operated her own accounting practice for almost 40 years. Her knowledge, skill and ability with numbers, rules, and regulations were only surpassed by her compassion, integrity and honesty in helping "her" people deal with their affairs. Predeceased by her parents, Lorne and Marie, and brother George, Gail is survived by her husband John, daughter Karla, son Kristofer (Aleisha), grand- daughter Audrey, sisters Lois and Lynne, brother Warren (Sandy), and many nieces, nephews, and their families. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on January 18th, at Boal Chapel, 1505 Lillooet Road, North Vancouver.
Published in The North Shore News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020