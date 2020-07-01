Gail’s family announces her passing after a nine year battle with cancer. Born in Vancouver to Clarence & Mary Gosse, she lived for 82 years in Vancouver and North Vancouver, passing at the North Vancouver Hospice.



She leaves behind her husband of 52 years Allen Bayne, daughters Dana & Lisa [Carlos], sister Sonya, Grandchildren Georgia, Nicholas, Elena, Gabriel & Vienna, niece Wendy, nephews David, Michael, “3rd daughter” Carol & many lifelong, loyal friends.



Gail attended King Edward High School and UBC before working at BC Hydro. The family moved to North Vancouver in 1970.



Family and friends were the centre of Gail’s life. She cared about everyone and took interest in all of our lives. We will miss her forever.



We are grateful to the many medical professionals who treated her with such care. No service is planned. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gail would be welcomed at the North Shore Hospice or BC Cancer Foundation.



Published in North Shore News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.