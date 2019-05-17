Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Garth CD OLMSTEAD. View Sign Obituary

OLMSTEAD, Garth, CD February 26, 1926 - April 17, 2019 Our dear father, grandfather, uncle and friend Garth Olmstead died at his home on the evening of Wednesday, April 17th, with family by his side. Born in Shaunavon, Saskatchewan, the fourth child of Samuel and Eleanor (Fountain) Olmstead, Garth was raised in small towns across the Prairies. He completed high school in Red Deer, Alberta, and always considered that his hometown. Garth was active in sports growing up, hitchhiking from town to town to play hockey and serving as the first president of the Alberta High School Curling Association. During the Second World War he tried to join the RCN, but being under age and recognized by a medical officer who was his brother-in-law, he was sent home, so he joined the militia instead. He was able to transfer to the Navy later in the war and maintained an association with the Naval Reserve for the rest of his life. Through the Navy he served as an Aide De Camp to five Lieutenant Governors of B.C. Garth attended the University of Alberta following the war, enjoying many life-long friendships through his membership in the Phi Kappa Pi fraternity. At the U of A he met the love of his life, Norma Ryan. Norma and Garth were married in Pincher Creek, Alberta, in 1950. They were married for 63 years, until Norma's passing in 2013. Garth and Norma are survived by three children: Tim (Gwen) of Prince George, Nancy (Gary), of Cremona, Alberta, and Marney (Norm) of West Vancouver. After university, Garth surveyed for a short time for Gulf Oil before joining CJCA in Edmonton in advertising, beginning a 50+ year career in the broadcasting industry. Moving to Vancouver, he subsequently worked for CKWX, Lucille Ball, All Canada Radio and Television, BCTV and finally went out on his own in television programme sales. Once he retired, if you could call it that, he continued to be active in the business community by serving on the board of directors of multiple companies. Garth enjoyed spending time at his cottage on Bowen Island with his friends from Hood Point. He loved golf and every moment he spent at the Capilano Golf and Country Club. His friends and all the staff meant so much to him and Norma. Garth was a very social person who was known for his sense of humour, which he brought to many organizations over the years, such as the Vancouver Club, Kiwanis Club, Hollyburn Sailing Club, the Vancouver Board of Trade and the Naval Officers Association of B.C. Garth's grandchildren Emma, Sam, Meg and Joe meant so much to him; he loved watching them grow and start out on their own lives. Dear Izabela was as special to him as family. Garth enjoyed knowing Gwen's sons Kevin and Trevor, and Emma's fiancé Adam. He will be missed by nieces and nephews in BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan and California. He enjoyed his friends from the Westerleigh and the Amica West Vancouver. He loved all the staff at the Amica, and he and his family owe a huge debt of gratitude to them for their exemplary care and sincere compassion and love. Special thanks go to Dr. Colleen Lawlor. Please join Garth's family in a celebration of his life, to be held at the Capilano Golf and Country Club on Monday, May 27th, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. If you would like to donate in his memory, Garth's favourite charity was the Salvation Army.





