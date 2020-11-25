We mourn the passing of our good friend and father Gary Charles Payne, who left us in his 79th year, at his home in West Vancouver on October 27, 2020.



Gary for many years worked as Chief Film Editor at BCTV News (Now Global BC) during its most expansive period. Gary was a member of the Leadership Team as BCTV grew into a local TV News powerhouse.



For several years in the '70s and '80s, he served as an Alderman for the City of North Vancouver and was a leading proponent for the establishment of the scenic Waterfront Park in North Vancouver.



He later operated his own video and film production company and produced the 1991 feature film 'The Legend of Kootenai Brown' starring Donnelly Rhodes and Raymond Burr.



Gary Payne was an ardent traveller and loved the Canucks, our BC Lions & the Whitecaps.



He was predeceased by his parents, Harold & Mary; his sisters, Beryl & June; and his brothers, Harold & John. He is survived by four sons, Daniel, Jonathan, Aeronn, and Michael; and their families.



