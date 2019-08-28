MEISTER, Gary It is with deepest sorrow we share the news of our beloved Gary Vernon Meister, who passed away August 21, 2019. Gary is survived by his loving wife Susie, son Shane, granddaughters Keara and Kate, daughter Shawna, sister Glynda Saul (Robert, John, James, David), brother Dale (wife Joan, Dane (Danielle), Kohl (Nancy), Luke, Kaila), the Cook family, his precious nephews, nieces, godchildren and many beloved friends and extended family. A funeral service in memory of Gary will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 2:00 pm, at West Vancouver United Church, 2062 Esquimalt Ave., West Vancouver, BC. In lieu of flowers, if you so desire, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice in honour of Gary Meister.
Published in The North Shore News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019