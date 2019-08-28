Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary MEISTER. View Sign Obituary

MEISTER, Gary It is with deepest sorrow we share the news of our beloved Gary Vernon Meister, who passed away August 21, 2019. Gary is survived by his loving wife Susie, son Shane, granddaughters Keara and Kate, daughter Shawna, sister Glynda Saul (Robert, John, James, David), brother Dale (wife Joan, Dane (Danielle), Kohl (Nancy), Luke, Kaila), the Cook family, his precious nephews, nieces, godchildren and many beloved friends and extended family. A funeral service in memory of Gary will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 2:00 pm, at West Vancouver United Church, 2062 Esquimalt Ave., West Vancouver, BC. In lieu of flowers, if you so desire, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice in honour of Gary Meister.





It is with deepest sorrow we share the news of our beloved Gary Vernon Meister, who passed away August 21, 2019. Gary is survived by his loving wife Susie, son Shane, granddaughters Keara and Kate, daughter Shawna, sister Glynda Saul (Robert, John, James, David), brother Dale (wife Joan, Dane (Danielle), Kohl (Nancy), Luke, Kaila), the Cook family, his precious nephews, nieces, godchildren and many beloved friends and extended family. A funeral service in memory of Gary will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 2:00 pm, at West Vancouver United Church, 2062 Esquimalt Ave., West Vancouver, BC. In lieu of flowers, if you so desire, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice in honour of Gary Meister. Published in The North Shore News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close