MORRISON, Dr. Gary E.C. 1937-2019 Passed away suddenly after visiting the love of his life, Sandy Morrison, at her care home which he has done twice daily, for over three years. Gary was committed and devoted to helping Sandy through her battle with Alzheimer's and found joy in every little bit of communication she could muster. Gary was born in Regina, Saskatchewan May 20th, 1937 to his father Ted and mother Margery. The family lived in Edmonton for 10 years before moving to West Vancouver in 1948. Gary was very bright in school, managing to skip a grade, but was much more interested in sports than academics as a star tennis player at West Van High (nicknamed Pancho Gonzales). His mother Marjery suffered a stroke at an early age and was incapacitated during Gary's first year at UBC as an engineer. Gary decided to change his career path to sciences and to be followed by medicine. After graduating from UBC, Gary pursued his love of medicine at the same time as his love of skiing. As a medical resident in Salt Lake City, Utah he was able to complete morning rounds, ski and patrol, then attend to injuries in the medical clinic as required. His passions for medicine, problem solving and helping others were fulfilled through his career as a general practitioner in North Vancouver. Gary prided himself in the care he could provide helping multiple generations of patients from the same family. He delivered babies, completed general surgical procedures, and, every weekday except Thursdays, made house calls on his way home. Thursday afternoons were reserved for golf. Despite all of his hobbies - gardening, cooking, woodworking, squash and tennis, he loved golf more than anything. Gary won Capilano's club championship in 1978 and continued to win many of the club's different championships throughout his years. Capilano was his happy place. He could indulge his love of competitive sport while enjoying the comradery of his friends over a beautiful four hour walk. Thursday afternoons were reserved for his regular foursome while Sundays were a great social occasion to enjoy a round with Sandy and other couples. Gary served on the board of directors at Capilano for many years. Gary is survived by his sister Gwen, brother Richard, wife Sandy, only son Stu, daughter-in-law Kirsten and grand-daughters Emily and Ashleigh. If desired, donations can be made to the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation - Gary practiced at LGH and, most importantly, met a very pretty nurse there named Sandy. Gary's celebration of life will be held at Capilano Golf and Country Club on a Thursday afternoon this May. To write a condolence to the family, please visit







Suite 200 - 100 Park Royal South

West Vancouver , BC V7T 1A2

Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019

