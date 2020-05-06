Gaspare CHIARELLI
CHIARELLI, Gaspare MusBac, MM, ARCM, LRAM Gaspare Chiarelli was born August 24, 1932 in Ontario to Gaetano and Emanuela Chiarelli. From 1955 he performed as violist and conductor with European and North American orchestras before establishing Chiarelli Music Studios in North Vancouver in 1980 with his wife, Nancy. In 2002 they moved to Abbotsford, performing until 2015 when Gaspare was diagnosed with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Gaspare died on April 27, 2020 with Nancy at his side. Wiebe & Jeske • 604.857.0711 www.wiebeandjeskefh.com



Published in North Shore News from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
