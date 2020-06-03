GEDDES, MICHAEL Charles May 30, 1931 - May 20, 2020 Michael passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020 at Sunnybank Centre in Oliver, BC at the age of 88, after many years suffering with Alzheimer's disease. Michael married Patricia Elizabeth Brown in October of 1955 prior to emigrating to Canada in 1957. Michael was predeceased by his wife Pat in October of 2018. They will be lovingly remembered by their four children Judy, William, Jill and Kevin; their grandchildren Helen, Alice, Thomas, Melissa, James, Nicholas, Alexander and Sarah; and their great grandchildren Josephine, Arlo, Sophie and Oscar. Michael's education began at Bryanston School in Dorset. He then attended Cambridge University where he obtained a degree in Estate Management enabling him to later become a Chartered Surveyor. Michael worked for a property management company in London from 1954 to 1957. After he emigrated to Canada Michael started his own business as a real estate appraiser and carried out residential and commercial valuations. Michael later worked for the B.C. Assessment Appeal Board dealing with Property Tax Assessments before forming International Assessment Appeals in the 1990's. Mike finally retired at 70. Michael was an accomplished athlete, an avid sportsman and tenacious competitor. While at Cambridge University he earned a "Blue" (highest level of university sport) for field hockey. He became a top field hockey player for Canada and was selected as part of the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Team though sadly Mike was injured before the Games and unable to compete. He also enjoyed tennis, squash and cricket competing in all three at a high level. In 1963, it made sense for Mike and the family to join the newly opened Hollyburn Country Club in West Vancouver. Hollyburn soon became his second home. He coached the swim team with great success, took part in many tennis and squash tournaments, and enjoyed the social aspect of the club making many friends and creating fond memories. Golfing was a sport that Michael and Pat enjoyed playing together later in their lives. Mike and Pat also loved to travel and were fortunate to visit many different countries around the world throughout their life together, both especially enjoyed the many hiking/walking tours they did with a British tour company. Michael was diagnosed with early stage Alzheimer's Disease at 72 years of age. He was able to lead a fairly normal life for several years after his diagnosis. In 2014 his Alzheimer's progressed to a point where he could no longer remain at home. Pat made the decision to move with Michael to Oliver to be closer to their daughter Jill, and where Michael was able to be accepted as a private patient at Mariposa Gardens Retirement and Care Community in Osooyos. He was later moved to Sunnybank in Oliver to be closer to Pat. Michael sadly succumbed to Alzheimer's on May 20, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his family who loved his humour, appreciated his competitive nature and respected him for the true gentleman and loving father that he was. Donations gratefully accepted for the Alzheimer's Society of British Columbia. A service will be held at a later date. Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com
Published in North Shore News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.