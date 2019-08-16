Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gemma M. R. Sacré. View Sign Obituary

Gemma was born in Riviere Bleue, Quebec, as the second youngest of nine children. Moving to Baie Saint Paul as a small child, Gemma was an outstanding student and generated province-wide accolades for her academic achievements.



After high school, she studied nursing in Quebec City and, upon graduating, moved to Moosenee (James Bay), Ontario, where she met the love of her life, Philip Sacré, a young Civil Engineer. Always adaptable, their life together was one of love, adventure, and sailing, as Philip's career took them coast to coast across Canada, until they ultimately settled on Vancouver's North Shore.



During their early years of marriage, they had three children, Katrina (sp. Ken, granddaughters, Tynan and Sage), Christopher (sp. Christie, grandchildren, Taylor, Devon, and Brodie), and Declan (sp. Tracy, granddaughters, Kealin and Teagan).



In Gemma's late 30s she studied translation at McGill University, where she used her prolific knowledge of French and English in a successful career as a technical translator and editor.



Pre-deceased by Philip (1996), her husband of 35 years, Gemma continued her passion for adventure, art, and history by travelling the world. Although she was widowed far too soon, Gemma lived a beautiful, full life, always on her terms. She died very peacefully surrounded by her children and their love.



She will be terribly missed by her beloved family; Jim Elton, her loving companion of 12 years; and her many dear friends. We would like to thank Dr. Nevin Murray, Dr. Cheryl Ho, and the BC Cancer Agency for championing Mom these last four years. We would also like to extend a very special thank you to Dr. Paul Sugar for his compassion, care, and support.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the BC Cancer Foundation or to the Paul Sugar Palliative Support Foundation. No service by request, but a party to toast this amazing woman will be held on September 14th!

