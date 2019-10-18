GRIMES, Gemma Michelle Gemma Michelle Grimes, age 27, passed away peacefully in Vancouver, October 9, 2019. Loved and remembered by parents Sam and Val, her brother Ian, and by friends and extended family in BC, Australia, and the UK. Gemma was a UBC graduate, accomplished in music, art, and literature, dedicated to service, a valued volunteer, appreciated at her work. Gone too soon. Celebration of Life, 2 PM, Friday, October 25th, St. Stephens Anglican Church, 885 - 22nd Street, West Vancouver. In lieu of flowers, a donation to eating disorders programs is appreciated.
Published in The North Shore News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019