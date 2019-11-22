Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Barclay GOODMAN. View Sign Obituary

GOODMAN, George Barclay MB.ChB. (Edin.), D.M.R.T. (Lond.), LMCC.FRCPC (Can.), FRCP (Edin.), FRCR (Lond.), FACR.Em. (USA.) October 20, 1926 - October 28, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce that George Barclay Goodman passed away peacefully on Monday, October 28, 2019. George was born in Glasgow, Scotland on October 20, 1926 to Margaret and George Goodman. He is predeceased by his parents, his sister Jean and by the love of his life, his wife Pam. He is survived by his younger sister Margaret, and his children Victoria, Stuart (Naomi) and Gillian; grandchildren Alexandra, Hayley (Ben), Spencer and Emi. George emigrated to Canada with his family in 1958 and enjoyed a long and rewarding medical career at the B.C. Cancer Agency, as a Radiation Oncologist. His achievements at the Agency included Medical Director, Deputy Director of Medicine and Medical Director of Developmental Radiotherapy. His other passion was Pion Therapy, where he was the Director of Medical Research for TRIUMF until retirement in 1991. He was passionate about patient care and the latest treatments in cancer research. He was also involved in teaching, training and mentoring doctors in Vancouver and around the world. George and Pam travelled extensively during working life and retirement years. They were very active in the West Vancouver Community and were named Citizens of The Year in 1998. There will be a Celebration and Thanksgiving for the life of George B. Goodman at St. Stephen's Anglican Church, 885-22nd Street, West Vancouver on November 30, 2019 at 12 noon. Reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the North Shore Hospice.







