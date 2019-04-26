George passed on peacefully with family by his side in North Vancouver, blessed with the company of four generations of loved ones in his final days. Born and raised in Fort William, Ontario, George married the love of his life, Arlene, in Port Arthur in May 1956. He completed his degree in Mechanical Engineering from Queen's University in 1958 and worked as a Paper Machine Specialist in Canada, the U.S., and Europe. He also secured a U.S. patent on a paper machine component. George and Arlene raised their four children in Dorval, Fort William, and Vancouver, settling in North Vancouver in 1977. He proudly remained a member of the Canadian Pulp and Paper Association and continued working as a consultant after retirement.
Sadly predeceased by his eldest son, Andrew Miller (2009), and brothers-in-law Jim Guerard and Jack Cop, George is lovingly remembered by his devoted wife, Arlene (née Guerard); his children, Lisa Grant (Don), Doug (Helen), and Rob; Andrew's widow, Kate; younger siblings, Bernie Malo (Joe), Marilyn Juvonen (Kal), Lawrence (Pat), and Barbara Cop; grandchildren, Katy (Jordan), Gillian, Jon, Charlotte, Mary, Jay, Maddi, Spenser, Alanna, Sean, and Viggo; great-grandchildren, Valerie and Gus; 17 nieces and nephews and their families; and several remaining cousins and long-time friends.
A "Celebration of Life" for George is being planned for a later date. Our gratitude to the Berkley Care Centre for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, we welcome donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation "In memory" of George: https://www.heartandstroke.ca/ (you may notify miller.ca[email protected]).
Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 26 to May 25, 2019