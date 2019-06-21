Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Clarence Galpin. View Sign Obituary

Loving husband, father, father-in-law, Papa, and Great-Papa, George passed into the presence of his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the age of 98.



George is survived by Lucia, his wife of 63 years; children, Jim (Judy), Gary (Carole), and Sharon (Richard Lalau); grandchildren, Kristina, Daniel (Holly), Adam, Rebekah, Chad, Anna, and Aaron; and great-grandchildren, Griffin and Fyfe. He is also survived by two brothers, Lloyd and Leonard, and multiple extended family members.



George was born and spent almost all of his life in North Vancouver. He attended Lonsdale Elementary and North Vancouver High School, then worked at both Burrard and Allied Shipyards. George built the home where he and the love of his life, Lucia, lived and raised their family.



George was a man who actively lived his faith throughout his life. He was humble and quiet, tirelessly supporting those he loved: family, friends, and many others. George was never slow to give God the glory in all things.



A service will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Sutherland Church, 630 East 19th Street, North Vancouver.



The family is very grateful for the loving care that George received in his final days at the North Shore Hospice. If desired, in lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of George can be made to Daybreak Point Bible Camp, P.O. Box 18085, Vancouver, V6M 4L3, or to North Shore Hospice, 231 East 15th Street, North Vancouver, V7L 2L7.

