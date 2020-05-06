In loving memory of George Eric Vermeulen, who passed away at the age of 70 on April 28, 2020, at Lions Gate Hospital, North Vancouver, British Columbia. George had an indomitable spirit and faced numerous health challenges throughout his life, fighting each with courage and grace until the end.



George will be dearly missed and is remembered by his loving family, wife of 44 years, Tanya "Tanny" (née Konkin); daughter, Robyn Atkinson (John) of Auckland; daughter, Courtenay (Marc Sattler) of Calgary; and son, John (Satomi Hanazumi) of Vancouver. With great excitement, George welcomed grandsons, Finn and James "Jimmy" Atkinson, and granddaughter, Claire Vermeulen, to our family. He was eagerly awaiting the arrival of his newest grandson, Conrad George Sattler, due to arrive in September.



George is also survived by his mother, Phyllis Vermeulen, and sister, Cheryl van de Vyver, both of Louis Trichardt, South Africa; his aunt, Sheila of Durban, South Africa; his in-laws, Jody Vajda (Chris) and Dann Konkin (Carey Fieldgate) of North Vancouver; sister-in-law, Lynne Dunham (Mike Steele) of Sechelt; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins in Canada, the United States, and South Africa.



George now joins those we have loved and lost before. He was predeceased by his infant son, Rhodes Ian; brothers, Douglas and Ian; sister, Moira; father, Johannes Gerhardus "George"; father- and mother-in-law, Tom and Jeri Konkin; and brother-in-law, Russ Dunham.



George lived a life of determined commitment to all things he gave his love and energy to. While he enjoyed many great achievements both personally and professionally, his family and friends were what brought him the most joy in life.



George became ill for the first time in 1989. In the ensuing three decades he defied the odds, successfully beating lung cancer and kidney disease among a host of other ailments. As a result of his battles, George passed on with one lung and three kidneys, the third gifted by his adoring wife.



George was particularly fond of his health care team and so appreciated their compassion, care, and the quality they brought to his life. He and his family send their heartfelt thanks to the entire St. Paul's Hospital Renal Transplant team, with special thanks to Dr. David Landsberg, Dr. Monica Beaulieu and Anita Zienkiewicz RN, and to Dr. Marc Boileau of North Vancouver, his personal physician.



A service will be held at a future date when family and friends can come together again to remember a man we loved deeply and respected immensely.



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the St. Paul's Foundation (Kidney Clinics and Renal Transplant Ward) or to the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation.



After decades of struggle, finally your real adventure begins. Godspeed, 'til we meet again. We will love you always.



"We are not humans beings having a spiritual experience, we are spiritual beings having a human experience."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store