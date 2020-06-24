George Milton McKay of Kamloops, BC, passed away peacefully in the arms of loved ones on June 4, 2020.
George is survived by his wife Michelle, sons George Jr (Nayoung), Geoff (Aubyn), and Michael (Trish), stepsons Brad Plowe (Jodi) and Bryan Plowe (Kristen), brother Roy (Jane), sisters Francis (Jim), Joey (Gordon), and Irene, brother-in-law Gerald Conway, and many loving grandchildren, nieces, and nephews - as well as extended family. George was predeceased by his beloved mother Stella and sister Ellen.
George enjoyed winters in the US desert for 16 wonderful years. A lover of all animals, he and Michelle's dog Gracie will miss him so very much!
A special thank you to the caring staff of Kamloops Royal Inland Hospital for their kind words and sincere support during the week prior to his passing.
George has been laid to rest in North Vancouver where he lived, raised his family, and was a successful businessman for over 70 years.
George was self-employed for most of his life, starting out as a fisherman with his own commercial boat at only 16! In time, he took over a failing construction company and made it very successful in the 70s and 80s - undertaking many projects in the Lower Mainland, including the California and Oregon Pavilions at EXPO 86. Also in 1986, he built his pub, the Pemberton Station, in North Vancouver. It was a busy year! His firm, MG Builders, constructed the new Mount Seymour Golf Clubhouse, was the main contractor for many years for the Park Royal retail and office complex, built six fire halls, including the Firehall Number 1 in North Vancouver, and constructed the Lynn Valley Village shopping mall.
George has been a long-time member in good standing of the Royal Canadian Legion and the Royal Vancouver Yacht club - both of which he enjoyed immensely.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA are greatly appreciated: www.spca.bc.ca.
A Celebration of Life for George was held Monday, June 22nd in Kamloops, BC.
If you wish to write a condolence to the family please email George's son, George Jr. at george.mckay@gmail.com.
George is survived by his wife Michelle, sons George Jr (Nayoung), Geoff (Aubyn), and Michael (Trish), stepsons Brad Plowe (Jodi) and Bryan Plowe (Kristen), brother Roy (Jane), sisters Francis (Jim), Joey (Gordon), and Irene, brother-in-law Gerald Conway, and many loving grandchildren, nieces, and nephews - as well as extended family. George was predeceased by his beloved mother Stella and sister Ellen.
George enjoyed winters in the US desert for 16 wonderful years. A lover of all animals, he and Michelle's dog Gracie will miss him so very much!
A special thank you to the caring staff of Kamloops Royal Inland Hospital for their kind words and sincere support during the week prior to his passing.
George has been laid to rest in North Vancouver where he lived, raised his family, and was a successful businessman for over 70 years.
George was self-employed for most of his life, starting out as a fisherman with his own commercial boat at only 16! In time, he took over a failing construction company and made it very successful in the 70s and 80s - undertaking many projects in the Lower Mainland, including the California and Oregon Pavilions at EXPO 86. Also in 1986, he built his pub, the Pemberton Station, in North Vancouver. It was a busy year! His firm, MG Builders, constructed the new Mount Seymour Golf Clubhouse, was the main contractor for many years for the Park Royal retail and office complex, built six fire halls, including the Firehall Number 1 in North Vancouver, and constructed the Lynn Valley Village shopping mall.
George has been a long-time member in good standing of the Royal Canadian Legion and the Royal Vancouver Yacht club - both of which he enjoyed immensely.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA are greatly appreciated: www.spca.bc.ca.
A Celebration of Life for George was held Monday, June 22nd in Kamloops, BC.
If you wish to write a condolence to the family please email George's son, George Jr. at george.mckay@gmail.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.