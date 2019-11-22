Missed by his two sons, Brian (Elaine) and Ken, and granddaughters, Molly (Matt) and Connor.
Born in Glasgow Scotland he served in the Royal Engineers in WW2, first in North Africa; then landing on Juno Beach on D-Day. In 1952, he married the love of his life, Irene. In 1965, the family came to Canada and Dad found work in Corrections Services, which led to his dream job as a Deputy Sheriff. When Mum was stricken with Alzheimer's, he cared for her at home until her death in 2006.
Dad loved to travel and visited five continents over the years. He was broadminded, well-read, had a quick wit, and sense of humour. There was always laughter in our house. He met the challenges of later life with grace and dignity, kept us laughing, and saw us through right to the end.
Published in The North Shore News from Nov. 22 to Dec. 21, 2019