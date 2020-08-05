George passed away peacefully at the age of 92, leaving behind a large family who loved him dearly. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Mary; brother, Alexander; and sister, Betty. He is survived by his beautiful wife Joan through 68 years of marriage; brother, Bill; children, Doug (Dianne), Elaine (Ian), Barbara (Pete), and Susan (Robert); grandchildren, Nicholas (Megan), Lia (Izabelle), Richard (Katya), Nicole (Drew), Rebecca (Andy), Claire (Pat), Madeleine (Eddy), Emma (Cole), and Alexandra (Jeff); and great-grandchildren, Shane, Brinn, Beckett, Mattias, Rhory, Leif, Oliver, and Freya.



George and Joan met while ski racing on Hollyburn and Grouse mountains and their love of sports continued throughout their lives together. George played tennis, squash, and racquetball, winning his fair share of titles including several national seniors tennis championships. He was humble about his winnings and never mentioned them unless asked. He was a member of the Grouse Mountain Ski Club, Capilano Tennis Club, and Evergreen Squash Club. George worked at Burrard Shipyard as a sheet metal worker for 40 years and managed to retire with all of his fingers intact. When he relaxed, it was usually with a cold beer on a sunny deck or in a cozy chair; either way, he was a happy man. He loved the beach and a dip in the local waters of West Van and Bowen Island. He walked to work and back home everyday and still had energy to play a game of tag or hide and seek with his kids. He was young at heart and was always ready to play a game or have a good laugh. George truly blossomed as a grandparent. 'Papa' was kind, gentle and patient with his grandchildren, taking time to push a swing, hold a little hand, read a story or throw a ball. He was truly a gold medal Grandpa.



George, Dad, Grandpa will be truly missed by his family and friends. A life well lived indeed.



