Lovingly remembered by his two daughters, Barbara (Bill) Elliott and Karen (Ron) Wilson; his grandchildren, Greg (Angela), Lauren, Lindsay (Mark), Sean, and Jake; and his great-grandchildren, Thomas and Mason. Predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Doreen, and his son, Randy, George was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be remembered for his generous, hard-working nature, sharp sense of humour, and infectious smile.



George loved stories, and he was always genuinely interested in the successes of his family and friends. George's commitment to his family led him to support all of us in countless ways; his memory will live on in each of us forever. When not with his family, George was a dedicated Gizeh Shriner and mason with the Melrose Lodge, who enjoyed giving back to his community. In this role, he was a man of character and compassion who particularly sought to improve the lives of children.



In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to BC Children's Hospital or the .

