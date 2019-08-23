George William Pateman passed away peacefully at the North Shore Hospice on August 13, 2019. George leaves behind his wife of 34 years, Virginia; adored children, Jacob and Olivia; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.



If you knew George, you know what a wonderful man we have all lost. He will be missed beyond measure.



A celebration of George's life will be held on August 28th at 1 pm at Mount Seymour United Church, 1200 Parkgate Avenue. In lieu of flowers, we welcome donations to the North Shore Hospice or the North Shore Lookout Society. And please tell your Dad you love him.

