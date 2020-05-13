STICKNEY, George George Stickney passed away May 5, 2020 at Lions Gate Hospital following a brief illness. He will be missed greatly by his wife Joan to whom he was married for over 61 years. He will also be missed by his daughter and son-in-law Laureen and Lorne, daughter Susan and her fiancé Roger, grandchildren Amanda, Ryan, Jordan, and Cayce, and great-grandchildren Dylan and Audrey. Born February 4, 1936 George grew up in Vancouver and West Vancouver. He graduated from West Van High in 1954 and UBC Engineering in 1959. He spent most of his career in BC's forestry industry. His love of the ocean and sailing took his family across the Pacific to New Zealand and back in the 1970's, before the days of technology. Later in retirement he turned his garage in Lynn Valley into a wood worker's shop. He created many beautiful pieces of furniture and small mementos. George will be remembered as a kind, intelligent man who always had an encouraging word and a big smile. A special thank you to all the medical staff and nurses on 6W. Your kind and considerate care in an extremely challenging time was greatly appreciated. A memorial service will be planned at a future date.







