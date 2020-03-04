Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Stuart Mainwaring. View Sign Service Information McKenzie Funeral Services Suite 200 - 100 Park Royal South West Vancouver , BC V7T 1A2 (604)-926-5121 Obituary

George passed away peacefully with his family at his side on February 26, 2020 listening to his favorite song “Down in the Glen”. George was born to Janet and George Mainwaring in Edinburgh. He grew up playing soccer (#7), every chance he could and was known for his speed. He played high-level soccer in both Scotland and Canada. George attended Boroughmuir School. After school, he did his National Service for 2 years in Austria and then became a stockbroker in Edinburgh. It was here he met Margaret Hamilton. In 1955, George was hired by the Bank of Nova Scotia and was assigned to Vancouver. Margaret joined George in Vancouver and they were married in 1957. The family spent many happy summer holidays in the Okanagan and at Harrison Hot Springs. George worked for the Bank of Nova Scotia for 38 years, ending his career as a vice president of the brokerage side of the bank. Upon retiring George volunteered with the RCMP and enjoyed travelling with Margaret. They cruised to Hawaii, the Caribbean, Alaska and Spain. The last few years were tough for Dad, but he always had a smile for you. George was predeceased by his parents and brother Stuart. He leaves his wife Margaret of 63 years, daughters Lyn (Gabor), children Emily, Adam; Peri (Dave), children Lucas, Maggie. He also leaves his sister Dorothy "Dorrie", (George Ainslie), and their family Suzanne, David & Linda in Australia and Scotland as well as other relatives and friends in Scotland, England, Australia & Canada. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. The family would like to thank Dr. LeBrun as well as the staff at Lynn Valley Care Centre. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to a charity of your choice. To send a condolence to the family please go to

