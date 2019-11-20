Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Thomas Worledge. View Sign Obituary

George passed away in his 95th year. Predeceased by his wife, Sharon, in 1954, he is survived by daughter, Darragh. He is also survived by his wife of 64 years, Doreen; daughter, Bonita (Rick); and granddaughter, Andrea.



George enlisted in 1939 assigned to RAF Hornchurch, England, and was then deployed to Burma. At some point during WWII, he re-enlisted from the RAF to the RCAF. Returning to Canada in 1947 partially disabled, he worked a full career with the City of New Westminster, proudly receiving his 70th-year certificate with the IBEW this year.



George enjoyed swimming, gardening, and travelling, and was actively involved with the Vagabond Players for decades. An Honourary Life Member, he performed and directed in over 50 productions. Retirement saw Doreen and George move to Caulfeild, reminding him of his birthplace, Victoria, BC. He enjoyed walking to the beach and talking with neighbours, especially about gardening.



Profound thanks to their companion, Abbie, who cared for him at home, and to the staff of Amica L.G., whose tender manner made his last few months comfortable. No service will be held.

