Georgie passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020, in Westbank, BC. She is survived by sister, Margaret (Bill); brother, John (Helen); daughters, Ann (Reford) and Barbara (Stephen); son, Michael; and grandchildren, Sadie, Tom, Ben, Stephanie, David, Jenny, Daniel, Maggie, Paul, and John. Georgie was born in Holytown and raised in Tillicoultry, Scotland, where she met her husband, George. They came to Canada in 1956 and raised their family in North Vancouver. Georgie enjoyed music and dancing, walks along the beach, playing bridge with her friends, and Scrabble with her children. She was a long time member of Beta Sigma Phi. She loved a good joke, found humour and beauty in the world in equal measure, and will be sadly missed by family and friends. Special thanks go out to all the wonderful, caring staff at Pine Acres Home.



