ZADAK, Mrs. Georgina 5 April, 1945 - 6 April, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Georgina Zadak (née Kanská) after a brief illness. Georgina passed away peacefully in her sleep at Lions Gate Hospital on April 6th, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband Denny, son David, daughter Michelle, son-in-law Sean, and grandchildren Mia and William. Georgina will be deeply missed by her family and friends. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Lions Gate Hospital for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation or the BC Cancer Foundation. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church in North Vancouver on Wednesday, April 24th at 10:30am.







1807 Marine Drive

West Vancouver , BC V7V1J7

Funeral Home Details

