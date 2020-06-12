With deep sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Gerald (Jed) passed at home in West Vancouver with his love, Edith, by his side. Gerald lived a full and contented life. Born in Manchester, England, he immigrated to North Vancouver in 1945 with his sister and mother. At 18, Gerald joined the Royal Canadian Navy and was stationed at HMCS Discovery serving for five years. He always said this was the best thing he ever did, mostly because it led him to meet the love of his life, Edith, at a dance. They married in 1959 and were married for 60 happy years, raising their three children in West Vancouver. Gerald spent most of his working life as a commercial fisherman aboard his vessel, 'Drumreigh Lass', fishing the south coast of BC up to Alaska. He loved his work on the water not only for its physical demands but also for it's connection to nature and the freedom of being self-employed.



After 30 years as a fisherman, Gerald joined Edith in building custom homes in West Van. On retirement, they moved to Whistler to be closer to their children and grandchildren, and lived there for 12 years. He was a devoted husband and father who enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family. He was kind, honest, and everything he did, he did with integrity. He always had a great story to tell and spent many happy hours in the kitchen cooking and baking for family and friends. He also rarely missed a Canucks or Blue Jays game! He loved meeting new people and greeted everyone he met with a smile and, quite often, a funny story. His wonderful sense of humour will be remembered by all who knew him. He will live forever in our hearts.



He is survived by his loving wife, Edith; sister, Betty Wishart; children, Jed (Kara), John (Heather), and Kim (Geoff); grandchildren, Lauren, Sydney, Brenna, Aeron, Nicola, Jack, and Henry; and many nieces, nephews, and family in Vancouver, the UK, and the US. Predeceased by brother, Albert.



A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Donations may be made to Union Gospel Mission, PO Box 2546 Stn Terminal, Vancouver, BC V6B 9Z9.



