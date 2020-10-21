Gerald, known to most of us as Garry, passed away peacefully in his sleep in the Berkley Care Home in North Vancouver on October 2, 2020.



Garry will be deeply missed by his children, Bryce & Jennifer Lamont; sister, Valetta; daughter in law, Tammy; grandchildren, Kenan, Kai, Kobi, Kieran, Katie, and Carver.



Garry attended Hillhurst Junior High & Central High in Calgary. He was the Silver medalist of grade 9 and continued winning awards singing as a boy, glee club in high school, and sang in the church choir. As an adult, he continued singing & took several leading roles in the Young People's Drama Club and Alberta's Drama Festivals, winning awards at both. After working several years after high school, Garry earned his degree as a Chartered Accountant.



Raising his family in West Vancouver, Gary was involved with the choir at West Van Presbyterian, Newcomers, coaching Cypress Park little league baseball, youth soccer, and YMCA Indian guides with his son Bryce.



Later moving to North Vancouver, he was a regular at jazz clubs & piano bars or the occasional karaoke lounge with his daughter Jennifer.



Due to COVID, there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store