DAVIE, Gerald Edward Sr. Gerald Edward Davie was born in West Vancouver on April 28, 1948 and passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020 at Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver, BC, at the age of 72. Gerry is survived by his loving wife and best friend Laura, two sons Gerry and Shawn, daughter Shannon and son-in-law Joachim and grandchildren Benjamin, Quinn, and Hannah. He is also survived by siblings Barbara (d. Bill), Norman, Nora (Dave), Andrea, James (Maureen) and Frances (Bill), brother-in-law Gary (Trudy), brother-in-law Gordon, sister-in-law Mary Jane (Rick), his cousins Maureen (d.Al) Zueff, Gordy (d.Fran), Mitchell, along with many nieces and nephews. Gerry is predeceased by his Mother Myrtle Frances and his Father William Scott Davie, brothers William (Billy) Davie and Robert (Bobby) Davie and his cousin Donald (Donnie) Mitchell. Gerry was truly a special person to all who knew him. He was a kind and caring person who had time to listen to everyone's story and share many of his own. He looked forward to spending memorable moments with everyone in his life. He had a wonderful sense of humour and enjoyed time with lifelong friends as well as new friends made through out his journey. Gerry had a love for his family and a lifelong curiosity for history and the arts. His passion was sharing his interest in antiques and collectibles with anyone who would listen. Gerry will be deeply missed and loved by all who knew him. Due to current health concerns related to the Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at an appropriate time.







