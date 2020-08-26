1/1
Gerald F. TAUNTON
05/14/1947 - 08/21/2020
TAUNTON, Gerald Frederick May 14, 1947 - August 21, 2020 Gerry passed away after a five month battle with brain cancer. He is survived by his wife and two children. He lived life to the fullest, travelling the world primarily by bicycle. A memorial service will be held, hopefully in 2021. A special thanks for the incredible care provided by the family doctor, the palliative home care team, LGH, and North Shore Hospice. Gerry will be missed.



Published in North Shore News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
