TAUNTON, Gerald Frederick May 14, 1947 - August 21, 2020 Gerry passed away after a five month battle with brain cancer. He is survived by his wife and two children. He lived life to the fullest, travelling the world primarily by bicycle. A memorial service will be held, hopefully in 2021. A special thanks for the incredible care provided by the family doctor, the palliative home care team, LGH, and North Shore Hospice. Gerry will be missed.







