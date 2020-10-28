1/1
Geraldine Anne (Gerry) BEATSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BEATSON, Geraldine (Gerry) Anne Our loving mother passed away peacefully at home on October 3, 2020, with her daughters by her side. Gerry was predeceased by her dearly beloved Grant and sister Betty in 2013 and is survived and will be dearly missed by her daughters, Carla (Stewart), Sara (Jim) and Gail as well as her granddaughters Daisy and Rita. She also leaves to cherish her memory, siblings David (Patty), Janice (d. Ron) and Brian (Susan) and many nieces, nephews and dear friends near and far. Gerry was born May 13, 1928 in Winnipeg, Manitoba to Norman and Maude Brewer. She graduated from Nursing at the Winnipeg General Hospital in 1949 and worked as a "scrub" nurse until she started our family. As a family we lived in Winnipeg (twice), Edmonton and settled in West Vancouver in 1972. Throughout her life Gerry had many interests: playing basketball in high school, season tickets to the Blue Bombers with her father in the 50's, sewing, painting, crafts, curling which included the social productions put on by the curling group, music and walking. On the home front Gerry was a very good cook and with Grant, they loved to entertain family, friends and neighbours. Thank you to Dr. Kathy Bell-Irving for your care and kindness. A heartfelt thank you to Thelma, her care giver, for your dedication, friendship, laughter, and love you gave to Mum and by extension to us, her daughters. As we are unable to gather to celebrate Gerry at this time, if you so choose, a donation in Gerry's name can be made to either the Alzheimer's Society of BC (www.alzheimer.ca/bc) or the BC Cancer Foundation (www.bccancerfoundation.com). Those we love don't go away they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved