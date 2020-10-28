BEATSON, Geraldine (Gerry) Anne
Our loving mother passed away peacefully at home on October 3, 2020, with her daughters by her side. Gerry was predeceased by her dearly beloved Grant and sister Betty in 2013 and is survived and will be dearly missed by her daughters, Carla (Stewart), Sara (Jim) and Gail as well as her granddaughters Daisy and Rita. She also leaves to cherish her memory, siblings David (Patty), Janice (d. Ron) and Brian (Susan) and many nieces, nephews and dear friends near and far. Gerry was born May 13, 1928 in Winnipeg, Manitoba to Norman and Maude Brewer. She graduated from Nursing at the Winnipeg General Hospital in 1949 and worked as a "scrub" nurse until she started our family. As a family we lived in Winnipeg (twice), Edmonton and settled in West Vancouver in 1972. Throughout her life Gerry had many interests: playing basketball in high school, season tickets to the Blue Bombers with her father in the 50's, sewing, painting, crafts, curling which included the social productions put on by the curling group, music and walking. On the home front Gerry was a very good cook and with Grant, they loved to entertain family, friends and neighbours. Thank you to Dr. Kathy Bell-Irving for your care and kindness. A heartfelt thank you to Thelma, her care giver, for your dedication, friendship, laughter, and love you gave to Mum and by extension to us, her daughters. As we are unable to gather to celebrate Gerry at this time, if you so choose, a donation in Gerry's name can be made to either the Alzheimer's Society of BC (www.alzheimer.ca/bc
) or the BC Cancer Foundation (www.bccancerfoundation.com
). Those we love don't go away they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.