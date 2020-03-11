It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gert on January 31, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. In the weeks leading up to his passing, he constantly reminded everyone that supported him of his resourcefulness, quick wit, sincerity, and heart of gold. We all know he's found something to tinker with where he is now. He will be sorely missed by all; family, friends, and thrift store owners. A celebration of his life will be held from 12 pm to 4 pm on Saturday, April 4, at 2942 Mahon Ave, North Vancouver, BC.
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 11 to Apr. 9, 2020