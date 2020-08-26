BROAD, Gertrude (Trudy) Anne
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gertrude (Trudy) Anne Broad (nee Dean) on August 10th, 2020. Trudy was pre- deceased by her husband Donald Archibald Broad, her father Lloyd Alfred Dean, mother Rose Alma Dean (nee Hamel), brothers Lyle and Bert Dean and sister Helen Maher (nee Dean). Trudy will be fondly remembered as a strong, intelligent, and independent woman. She will be fondly remembered for these traits, along with her kindness and interest in others. She is survived and will be deeply missed by sons Don (Susan), Darrell (Mary), Tom (Guylaine) and daughter Patricia; grandchildren Lisa Harker (Adam), Michael Broad (Morgan Bathurst), Hannah Broad, Aaron Broad, Derek Broad, Sophie Broad and great grand- children Olive and Julia. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the UBC Djavad Mowafaghian Centre for Brain Health https://www.centreforbrainhealth.ca/donate
. To write a condolence to the family, please visit www.mckenziefuneralservices.com.