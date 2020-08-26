1/
Gertrude Anne (Trudy) BROAD
1927 - 08/10/2020
BROAD, Gertrude (Trudy) Anne It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gertrude (Trudy) Anne Broad (nee Dean) on August 10th, 2020. Trudy was pre- deceased by her husband Donald Archibald Broad, her father Lloyd Alfred Dean, mother Rose Alma Dean (nee Hamel), brothers Lyle and Bert Dean and sister Helen Maher (nee Dean). Trudy will be fondly remembered as a strong, intelligent, and independent woman. She will be fondly remembered for these traits, along with her kindness and interest in others. She is survived and will be deeply missed by sons Don (Susan), Darrell (Mary), Tom (Guylaine) and daughter Patricia; grandchildren Lisa Harker (Adam), Michael Broad (Morgan Bathurst), Hannah Broad, Aaron Broad, Derek Broad, Sophie Broad and great grand- children Olive and Julia. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the UBC Djavad Mowafaghian Centre for Brain Health https://www.centreforbrainhealth.ca/donate. To write a condolence to the family, please visit www.mckenziefuneralservices.com.




Published in North Shore News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
McKenzie Funeral Services
Suite 200 - 100 Park Royal South
West Vancouver, BC V7T 1A2
