SCOTT, Gilbert (Gil) Oliver Blessings for the life of Gilbert (Gil) Oliver Scott who passed peacefully on November 5, 2019. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 53 years, Margaret (Marge) Ellen Scott. He is survived by daughters Katharine Trueman (Elliott), Carol Posyluzny (Tim) and Vickie Heine (Larry); by sons Walter Scott (Elizabeth) and Vern Staples (Lori), and by 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his wife's sister, Rita, and by many spouses of his brothers and sister, and their families. Gil worked for many years at Burrard Dry dock. After retirement, he and Marge travelled extensively in their motorhome. The family wishes to thank Dr. Haaf and all the caring staff at Berkley Care Centre, Blueridge Terrace East. Celebration of life is on November 21, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at Boal Chapel, 1505 Lillooet Road, North Vancouver. Reception following. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Alzheimer Society of BC.
Published in The North Shore News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019