Guest Book
Obituary

EVANS, Gilly (Gillian) Born May 27, 1962 in Cheddar, England. Passed away December 25, 2019 in North Vancouver, BC. Survived by her loving sons Daniel and Luke Evans, parents, John and Jonyth Hill, sister Liz Haines and numerous family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at First Memorial Funeral Services, Boal Chapel, 1505 Lillooet Road, North Vancouver, BC, followed by a reception. "Always Loved, Never Forgotten"
Published in The North Shore News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
