FIORVENTO, Giovanni (John) January 2, 1924 - July 15, 2019 GIOVANNI (JOHN) FIORVENTO, born January 2, 1924 at Sepino, Campobasso, Italy; died suddenly on July 15, 2019 at Eagle Ridge Hospital, Port Moody, BC at the age of 95. John is lovingly remembered by his wife of 68 years, Vittoria, his son, Nicola "Nick" Fiorvento (Kathie), his daughter, Carolina "Lena" Abenante (Joe), his grandson, Roberto Abenante, his granddaughter, Lora Appleby (Jeff) and his great grandsons, Jason and Joey. John came to British Columbia from Italy in 1950 and lived in Field BC. The family moved to Port Coquitlam in 1966 where John continued to work for Canadian Pacific Railway until his retirement. John was a creative man who enjoyed inventing items of practical use. He was well-known for his wine-making skills and was a gardener extraordinaire who won the Tri-City first prize award for his vegetable garden several years ago. He worked tirelessly in his large garden until the day before he died. John was a life-long learner who was first introduced to a laptop at 90 and was soon exchanging emails with his lawyer in Italy, listening to his favorite music, playing Scopa and searching the web. John was the strength and a calming presence for the entire family. Special thanks to John's lifelong friend, Joe Arcari. Prayers will be held at 6:00pm on Thursday, July 25, 2019 and the funeral at 10:00 am on Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 2025 Napier Street, Vancouver, BC with Father Eugenio Aloisio officiating with interment to follow at 1:00pm at Ocean View Cemetery.





