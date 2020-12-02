At the age of 88, Giuseppe "Joe" Pensato passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020. The eldest of four children, Joe was born on May 14, 1932, in Cianciana, Sicily. He immigrated to Canada in 1956 where he eventually settled in North Vancouver. Joe worked tirelessly to establish a foundation for his family and took over Rosalie's Delicatessen with his loving wife, Ninfa in 1970. While ensuring the successful operation of the family business for several years, Joe maintained a full-time career in carpentry and built many homes on the North Shore.



Joe had a passion for gardening, fishing, and travelling and made many trips to visit family in Italy and Argentina. In his later years, he became an avid golfer and got his first hole in one days before his 86th birthday. He continued to work hard even during retirement and enjoyed countless summers with his growing family at Cultus Lake. Joe accepted everyone into his life with open arms, could persuade anyone into joining him for a drink, and made everyone feel welcome in his company.



Joe was a wonderful provider for his family and will be deeply missed. Joe was predeceased by his brother, Salvatore. He leaves behind Ninfa, his wife of 61 years; children, Franca (Loris), Tony (Terri), and Grace; and siblings, Francesca (Salvatore) and Filippo (Pina); and sister-in-law, Nina (Joe). He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Marissa (Matt), Stephanie, Gianmarco (Lesley), and Natalie; and many nieces and nephews. Joe had the privilege of meeting his great-grandchildren, Maya and Ella, and loved them immensely. He will be forever in our hearts.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Funeral Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the BC Lung Association or the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation.



