Giannone, Giuseppina (Sorano) of North Vancouver, BC, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020, at the age of 92. She was born in Sannicandro, Bari, Italy. She emigrated to Canada to join her husband, Vito, bringing with her Teresa and Frank, her two eldest children. Living most of her life and raising their family in North Vancouver.



She was predeceased by her husband, Vito (2003). Left to cherish her memory are sister, Laura Peragine; Giuseppina's five children, Teresa Rae, (Mark), Frank (Tracy), Alberta, Anna Bennato, and Dominic; grandchildren, Nathan Rae (Nicole), Michael, Samantha, Nicholas, Ryan (Shayla), Daniel (Tanya), and Amanda; and great-grandchildren, Calli, Mason, Ashton, Taylor, Santina. There are many nieces and nephews who will also remember her with great affection and love.



Down-to-earth mother of five, best known for her sweet disposition, generous hospitality and fabulous Italian cooking, Giuseppina (Nonna) was loved by all.



We would also like to thank all the staff at Inglewood Care Centre for their incredible patience, care and compassion.



A service may be announced at a later date when restrictions have been lifted.



