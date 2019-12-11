SMITH, Gladys Mary (Ostrom)
Gladys passed away peacefully in the Palliative Care Unit at Lions Gate Hospital on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, after a lengthy battle with dementia. She was in her 92nd year. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Adrian; daughters, Lorraine (Jack) and Rosemary (Dale); sons, Paul and Daniel (Sharon); grandchildren, Kimberley, Amber, Danny, Michael, Isaiah, Chase, and Jonah; her sisters, Elsie and Rita; brother, Dave; sisters-in-law, Juanita and Elaine; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2725 Lonsdale, North Vancouver, BC, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 10:30 am. Prayers were held on Tuesday night at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the Palliative Care Unit at Lions Gate Hospital would be appreciated.
Published in The North Shore News from Dec. 11, 2019 to Jan. 9, 2020