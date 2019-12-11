SMITH, Gladys Mary (Ostrom)



Gladys passed away peacefully in the Palliative Care Unit at Lions Gate Hospital on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, after a lengthy battle with dementia. She was in her 92nd year. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Adrian; daughters, Lorraine (Jack) and Rosemary (Dale); sons, Paul and Daniel (Sharon); grandchildren, Kimberley, Amber, Danny, Michael, Isaiah, Chase, and Jonah; her sisters, Elsie and Rita; brother, Dave; sisters-in-law, Juanita and Elaine; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



The funeral mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2725 Lonsdale, North Vancouver, BC, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 10:30 am. Prayers were held on Tuesday night at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the Palliative Care Unit at Lions Gate Hospital would be appreciated.

