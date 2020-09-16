CALBECK, Gladys Roberta (nee' Stretch) September 8, 1927 - September 8, 2020 Gladys passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of her 93rd birthday. She grew up in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan on a homestead with 8 other siblings and her parents Madeline and Frank Stretch and never lost her love of the prairies and her friends and family there. In 1953, Gladys and husband Arthur Slater and daughters Beverly and Debbie moved to North Vancouver for Art to start work as a printer. Mom had worked in P.A. since she was 15 and that strong work ethic continued throughout her life. She started work here in North Vancouver in a variety jobs making many new friends through work and her love of curling. After Art passed away from M.S., Gladys married Jerry Calbeck. They enjoyed long holidays at cabins in Saskatchewan and B.C. and travels with friends and family. Gladys was predeceased by her first husband Arthur, and daughter Maurley Slater, and 7 of her siblings. She is survived by her brother Jack (Dorothy) Stretch, daughters Beverly Basaraba, Debbie Farley and step-son Randy (Kelly) Calbeck, grandchildren James (Laura) and Patrick Basaraba, Christopher Farley, Lauren (Steve) Latulippe, Steve (Jane) Calbeck, and great grandchildren Devin and Melanie Basaraba, and our newest family member, baby Elliot Calbeck. Due to Covid restrictions, a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.







