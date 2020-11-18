HARRISON, Dr. Glen Strathearn April 9, 1923 - November 9, 2020
It is with gratitude for a long and rich life that we announce the passing of Glen Harrison of West Vancouver, BC. Glen will be greatly missed by his wife Karen and his children Lea (Peter), Pam (Eric) James, David (Lisa) and Kirk (Karmila). He will be happily remembered by his grandchildren Jodi, Colin, Caprice, Danica, Bailey, Roen and Rania and great grandsons Connor and Benjamin. Glen was the youngest of four children and was raised in Winnipeg, Manitoba. After serving overseas for 4 years in WWII, Glen received his MD from the University of Manitoba and practiced as a family physician in Burnaby, BC for many years. After leaving family practice, he continued to assist in all types of surgery at Burnaby Hospital until he was 90 years old! And he was still skiing and boating at the age of 86. Glen was known at the hospital and by his friends and family as loving to tell jokes and as a medical colleague said "Glen is passing on to a new audience for his jokes." Glen was adventurous, and he and Karen travelled the world in their 47 years together, but his favourite place on earth was his cottage on his beloved Bowyer Island. Even this past summer while staying at his cottage he called Seascape, he was enthusiastic about the beautiful view. He loved children, nature and animals - his face lit up at the sight of any baby or toddler. Glen was a big kid at heart and loved toys (especially joke ones) of which he had many. As a child raised during the Depression, he was frugal and proved to be handy building and fixing things and people (often with duct tape and Vaseline). Glen was a kind, unpretentious, calm man who accepted others unconditionally - gifts his dear mother gave him. We hope he is now sharing his usual pre-dinner Manhattan cocktail with his old friends Lawrie Paxton, Perry Ross, Doug Barnett and Harry Cullen. If you wish, donations can be made to the Rotary Foundation of Canada or the Burnaby Hospital Foundation in his name. A virtual Celebration of Life will be held in the near future. Please contact kha@telus.net
for the link. What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes a part of us.- Helen Keller