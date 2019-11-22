Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenda O. Kinnaird. View Sign Obituary

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Glenda O. Kinnaird. Predeceased by her husband, Robert, in 2011; and sisters, Phyllis and Marjorie. Glenda is survived by her children, Sandra (Mark), Victoria (Mike), and Mitchell (Angela); and the loves of her life - grandchildren, Bradley, Jason, Indigo (Austin), and Brayden. She will be deeply missed by her life-long friend, Patricia; her niece, Bonnie, who was like a daughter to her and was at her side until the end; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Her circle of friends at the Sea and Stream apartments gave her great joy and laughs over the last years. Glenda was a strong, stoic, loving person who put family and friends before everything. Thank you to Dr. Ross Taylor, Dr. Carolyn Donnelly, and 4 East staff at Lions Gate for your care and efforts. A celebration of Glenda's life will be held in January.



Rest peacefully Mom - we love you so much!!!



Waiting patient for the sun to rise



It reveals a stoic smile



But you will never slip away



Slip away in the night



Go gently now



Be still



And love



Mumford and Sons

