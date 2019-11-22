Glenda O. Kinnaird (March 19, 1934 - November 16, 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenda O. Kinnaird.
Obituary

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Glenda O. Kinnaird. Predeceased by her husband, Robert, in 2011; and sisters, Phyllis and Marjorie. Glenda is survived by her children, Sandra (Mark), Victoria (Mike), and Mitchell (Angela); and the loves of her life - grandchildren, Bradley, Jason, Indigo (Austin), and Brayden. She will be deeply missed by her life-long friend, Patricia; her niece, Bonnie, who was like a daughter to her and was at her side until the end; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Her circle of friends at the Sea and Stream apartments gave her great joy and laughs over the last years. Glenda was a strong, stoic, loving person who put family and friends before everything. Thank you to Dr. Ross Taylor, Dr. Carolyn Donnelly, and 4 East staff at Lions Gate for your care and efforts. A celebration of Glenda's life will be held in January.

Rest peacefully Mom - we love you so much!!!

Waiting patient for the sun to rise

It reveals a stoic smile

But you will never slip away

Slip away in the night

Go gently now

Be still

And love

Mumford and Sons
Published in The North Shore News from Nov. 22 to Dec. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.