It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Glenda O. Kinnaird. Predeceased by her husband, Robert, in 2011; and sisters, Phyllis and Marjorie. Glenda is survived by her children, Sandra (Mark), Victoria (Mike), and Mitchell (Angela); and the loves of her life - grandchildren, Bradley, Jason, Indigo (Austin), and Brayden. She will be deeply missed by her life-long friend, Patricia; her niece, Bonnie, who was like a daughter to her and was at her side until the end; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Her circle of friends at the Sea and Stream apartments gave her great joy and laughs over the last years. Glenda was a strong, stoic, loving person who put family and friends before everything. Thank you to Dr. Ross Taylor, Dr. Carolyn Donnelly, and 4 East staff at Lions Gate for your care and efforts. A celebration of Glenda's life will be held in January.
Rest peacefully Mom - we love you so much!!!
Waiting patient for the sun to rise
It reveals a stoic smile
But you will never slip away
Slip away in the night
Go gently now
Be still
And love
Mumford and Sons
Published in The North Shore News from Nov. 22 to Dec. 21, 2019