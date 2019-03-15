BOUCHER, Glenn May 22, 1940 - March 8, 2019 Glenn died peacefully on March 8th. He will be deeply missed by his wife Ray, son Scott (Jessica), daughter Corrie (Tommy) and his adored grandson Louis. His sense of humour and fun will long be remembered by family and friends alike. He's gone fishing with his camera at the ready Celebration of life will be at Deep Cove Yacht Club on March 23rd from 2 till 4 pm. No flowers please, but consider donating to the charity of your choice.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn BOUCHER.
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019