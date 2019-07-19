Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn Edwin Valde. View Sign Obituary

Glenn passed away at Vancouver General Hospital on Saturday, July 6, 2019, aged 85 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Grace; and children, Kristin (Blain) Arnett and Carol (Ken) Smith; as well as grandchildren, Shawna, Katrina, Connor, Kevin, and Keith, and his nieces, Louise and Elizabeth. He was predeceased by his brother, Graham, in 1984.



Glenn was born in Prince Rupert, BC. His father, Ben, worked for CN Rail and later, BC Rail, so the family lived in several small towns throughout the province, including Prince George, Burns Lake, and eventually Squamish, where Glenn completed high school.



Following high school, he attended UBC from 1951 to 1956, where he resided at Union College and graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering. After university, he was employed at BC Telephone where he worked for 30 years, including a two-year assignment with Grace to the Dominican Republic in 1958. During the early years at BC Tel, he was involved in surveying sites for the first microwave radio system in BC.



Later in his career, he had a series of interesting and challenging positions, including Director of Planning and Chief Engineer, before he retired in 1987. In retirement, Glenn became a volunteer at the Museum of Anthropology, where he loved giving tours to elementary school students and became deeply interested in the complex culture and artistic heritage of the Indigenous people of the West Coast.



Glenn's greatest joy came from his family and friends, his church, and his beloved beach house in Qualicum. He will be dearly missed. The family invites you to join them in a celebration of his life on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 7 pm at Highlands United Church, 3255 Edgemont Boulevard, North Vancouver, BC V7R 2P1.

