Late Gloria Evelyn Joseph Sunrise: December 24, 1940 Sunset: November 10, 2019 On behalf of Council, Band Manager and Member Support Services it is with deep sadness we advise of the passing of Gloria Evelyn Joseph. Gloria descends from Squamish Nation Joseph / Baker & Newman / Williams families. Gloria was born at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver on December 24, 1940. Gloria attended Sechelt residential school from 5-14 years old. She went to St. Paul's day school a few more years. She successfully competed to become Ms. Squamish Nation Princess when she was 15, and then became a hair stylist for a few years. Gloria also worked at the Canadian Fish Cannery and at the Army & Navy as a cashier before becoming the custodian for the Capilano Little Ones School. She was known around the community with her sisters and friends as the golden girls. Gloria was part of the St. Paul's choir, they went to Notre Dame and placed second. She loved to keep her hands busy and played Solitaire, Yahtzee, Bingo, Scratch & Wins, and puzzles. Gloria played baseball and loved to dance. Gloria will best be remembered for her caring nature. She had an open door policy, and was a foster parent for years. Her cat Sally was well known as one of the family being referred to as a sibling and aunt. Gloria had a wonderful sense of humour, and loved to dress up, always having her hair, earrings, and lipstick done. She loved to go to second hand stores, and garage sales. Gloria was always so generous; buying too much and sharing with anybody in need. Gloria is survived by her children Michael Joseph, Noelle Natraoro, Sandra Joseph, Van Gobin; grandchildren Shanelle Hill, Tae'aliya Natraoro, Moses Lewis, Whitney Joseph, Vincent Baker, Brandon Joseph, Travis Baker, Brandi Kapos, Ivan Antone; great-grandchildren Christopher Jordsvar, Janessa Lewis, Malaya Larsen-Lewis, Kahtori Swiney, Oaklin Joseph, Masen Joseph, Cruz Joseph, Jaxton Baker, Jayden Jeraj-Baker; siblings Shirley Ring, Rosina Guss, A. Vickie John, Susan August, and special fur baby Sally. A celebration of life service was held on Friday November 15, 2019 at St. Paul's Indian Catholic Church, 424 West Esplanade, North Vancouver BC at 11:00 am.





