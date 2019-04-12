CASTELEIN, Gordon August 8, 1942 - April 6, 2019 Our hearts are broken as we lost the man we love so much. Gordon was the best husband, Dad, Grandpa and uncle our family could ever ask for. His final days were spent with the love of his family hugging and kissing him, with a little Bob Dylan playing. So missed by his wife of 54 years, Melodie, his favourite daughter Lia, favourite son John, all his amazing grandkids, Shane, Chloe, Emma, Blake, Kyle and Rachel, and his many life long friends and family. Our Deep Cove house that he built by hand became a home where everyone was welcome. He would sit back in his chair, have a beer and watch all the chaos around him and just smile. On a bright sunny day we will have a celebration of Gordon's amazing life. "We will be together once again, dancing in the night...because I'm still in love with you on this harvest moon."
Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019