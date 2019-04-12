Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon CASTELEIN. View Sign

CASTELEIN, Gordon August 8, 1942 - April 6, 2019 Our hearts are broken as we lost the man we love so much. Gordon was the best husband, Dad, Grandpa and uncle our family could ever ask for. His final days were spent with the love of his family hugging and kissing him, with a little Bob Dylan playing. So missed by his wife of 54 years, Melodie, his favourite daughter Lia, favourite son John, all his amazing grandkids, Shane, Chloe, Emma, Blake, Kyle and Rachel, and his many life long friends and family. Our Deep Cove house that he built by hand became a home where everyone was welcome. He would sit back in his chair, have a beer and watch all the chaos around him and just smile. On a bright sunny day we will have a celebration of Gordon's amazing life. "We will be together once again, dancing in the night...because I'm still in love with you on this harvest moon."





Our hearts are broken as we lost the man we love so much. Gordon was the best husband, Dad, Grandpa and uncle our family could ever ask for. His final days were spent with the love of his family hugging and kissing him, with a little Bob Dylan playing. So missed by his wife of 54 years, Melodie, his favourite daughter Lia, favourite son John, all his amazing grandkids, Shane, Chloe, Emma, Blake, Kyle and Rachel, and his many life long friends and family. Our Deep Cove house that he built by hand became a home where everyone was welcome. He would sit back in his chair, have a beer and watch all the chaos around him and just smile. On a bright sunny day we will have a celebration of Gordon's amazing life. Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for North Shore News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close