Gord passed peacefully on Feb 29, 2020.



He was predeceased by his wife Evelyn, mother, father and brother (Ken).



He is survived by Nat, Terry and Jack from Australia; nieces Tracy (James), Rae-Anne (Dex), Linda, Kyla, Jacqui and Kayla; nephews Dan and Ron; great-nieces Rio, Laura and Ankeila; great-nephews Michael, Thomas, Jarred, Matthew and Darius; friends Sharon and Bonnie; lifelong friend Clare; and many others.



Gord's career as a sheet metal worker started in 1956 when he received his apprenticeship papers. He worked for Keith Plumbing and Heating until his retirement in 1996.



Throughout his life, he had a passion for model railroads, model airplanes, history, local politics and his family & friends. He and Ev's home always had an open door: a cup of tea will not taste the same as it did when sitting down to catch up with him or Evelyn.



We wish to thank the nurses and staff of Lion's Gate Hospital and North Shore Hospice for the care they gave Gord.



There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 21st from 1 pm to 3 pm in the Maple Room of Delbrook Rec Centre at 851 West Queens Road.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

