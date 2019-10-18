OSBORNE, Grace Elisabeth January 18, 1928 - August 13, 2019 and OSBORNE, Edna M. May 19, 1930 - August 13, 2019 The family of Grace and Edna are grieving the loss of two beloved aunts, but are comforted to know they are at peace in Heaven with their Lord. They were preceded in death by their parents and nine siblings and in-laws, leaving behind many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Thanks to the nursing staff and doctors at Lions Gate Hospital and Evergreen Care Center in North Vancouver, and to Alternative Funeral Services for their caring and dignified attention and services. A double memorial will be held for Grace and Edna, Friday, October 25th at 1:00 pm at Willingdon Church, 4812 Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Willingdon Church (designate, Mission Circle)





