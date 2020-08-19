1/1
Grace Ellenor Klassen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with fond remembrance, love and peace that we announce the passing of Grace Klassen on Friday August 7th at 2:05PM.

Grace fought valiantly against a sudden and aggressive brain tumour. We are grateful that

she felt no pain during her two month ordeal.

Grace was very much at peace in the comfort of her own home at the time of her transition.

Grace was an avid traveler, with her beloved husband Henry. Having gone on dozens of cruises all around the world. Plus, she enjoyed volunteering for Habitat For Humanity building schools and shelters in many third world countries.

Grace was also a very passionate explorer, walker and hiker. Often spending many moments on the trails of the North Shore mountains and Stanley Park.

Grace was the consummate planner and organizer. She was always two steps ahead when it came to planning itineraries for the many trips, getaways and excursions.

Grace is survived by her loving husband, Henry. Her sisters, Joyce and Lorna and her brother Mel. Her step children, Karen and Dwayne.

A Celebration Of Life is planned for August 26th at 1:30PM at the North Shore Alliance Church. 201 East 23rd Street North Vancouver.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Celebration of Life
01:30 PM
North Shore Alliance Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved