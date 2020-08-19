It is with fond remembrance, love and peace that we announce the passing of Grace Klassen on Friday August 7th at 2:05PM.



Grace fought valiantly against a sudden and aggressive brain tumour. We are grateful that



she felt no pain during her two month ordeal.



Grace was very much at peace in the comfort of her own home at the time of her transition.



Grace was an avid traveler, with her beloved husband Henry. Having gone on dozens of cruises all around the world. Plus, she enjoyed volunteering for Habitat For Humanity building schools and shelters in many third world countries.



Grace was also a very passionate explorer, walker and hiker. Often spending many moments on the trails of the North Shore mountains and Stanley Park.



Grace was the consummate planner and organizer. She was always two steps ahead when it came to planning itineraries for the many trips, getaways and excursions.



Grace is survived by her loving husband, Henry. Her sisters, Joyce and Lorna and her brother Mel. Her step children, Karen and Dwayne.



A Celebration Of Life is planned for August 26th at 1:30PM at the North Shore Alliance Church. 201 East 23rd Street North Vancouver.



