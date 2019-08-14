GILLIS, Grace (nee Foley) Grace passed away peacefully on her own terms on August 9th, 2019. Born December 5th, 1931 she was raised by her Irish grandmother in Sperling, BC. She is predeceased by her husband and high school sweet heart Harold (Peewee) Gillis and daughter Jolynne. She is survived by her long term partner Ed Miller, daughter Diane, sons Michael and John, along with many grandchildren. Grace was a world traveller, an animal lover, and an avid reader. She was an ardent Whitecaps fan - even this season. Feeling most happy at family gatherings, she was the Matriarch of the Foley-Gillis clan and will be deeply missed. Her family would like to thank Dr. Bella, Dr. Sasha and the team at the North Shore Hospice for their care and support. There will be no service by request. Her family will celebrate her life with an Irish wake at a later time.
Published in The North Shore News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019