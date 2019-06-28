BARHAM, Grace Lilian June 29, 1926 - November 12, 2018 It is with sadness we announce the passing of our mother Grace Lilian Barham. She passed in San Crisanto, Mexico at the age of 92. Grace was born in London, England on June 29, 1926. She married her husband Bill of 62 years on October 9, 1948. In June of 1958 they came to Canada with their sons. Her family left to remember her are, sons Bob (Leanne), Paul and Mark (Sheryle). Plus ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren. A service will be held on July 4, 2019 at Boal Chapel, 1505 Lillooet Road, North Vancouver at 2:00 pm reception to follow.
Published in The North Shore News from June 28 to June 29, 2019