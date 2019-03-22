Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GRAHAM "Irene" Dorothy. View Sign

GRAHAM, Dorothy "Irene" It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of long time West Vancouver resident, Dorothy "Irene" Graham who left us on March 12th, 2019 from the comfort of her home. She was 88 years old. Born August 13th, 1930 in Nanaimo, Irene attended Queen Margaret's School. After a year of solo travel in Europe, she married the love of her life, Fraser "Jock" Graham in 1960 and thereafter shared a 37 year loving marriage. Irene was an inspiration to all those who knew her. Fiercely independent, she was known for reinventing herself through each decade of her life. Always a lover of the arts, she enjoyed opera and trips to local exhibits downtown. She picked up digital photography and yoga in her eighties and enjoyed traveling around the world for photography clinics. Irene was born at the start of the great depression, lived through World War II, and became a shining example of what women can do. A poised and elegant woman, Irene's life serves as a reminder that age is a mindset and energy stems from the constant pursuit of a fulfilling life. Daughter to Phyllis (Peggy) Stubs, stepdaughter to George







It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of long time West Vancouver resident, Dorothy "Irene" Graham who left us on March 12th, 2019 from the comfort of her home. She was 88 years old. Born August 13th, 1930 in Nanaimo, Irene attended Queen Margaret's School. After a year of solo travel in Europe, she married the love of her life, Fraser "Jock" Graham in 1960 and thereafter shared a 37 year loving marriage. Irene was an inspiration to all those who knew her. Fiercely independent, she was known for reinventing herself through each decade of her life. Always a lover of the arts, she enjoyed opera and trips to local exhibits downtown. She picked up digital photography and yoga in her eighties and enjoyed traveling around the world for photography clinics. Irene was born at the start of the great depression, lived through World War II, and became a shining example of what women can do. A poised and elegant woman, Irene's life serves as a reminder that age is a mindset and energy stems from the constant pursuit of a fulfilling life. Daughter to Phyllis (Peggy) Stubs, stepdaughter to George Smith (both deceased), a devoted wife to Fraser "Jock" Graham (deceased), Irene is survived by her brother, Jimmy Smith and treasured Goddaughter, Katrina Wright. Funeral Home Hollyburn Funeral Home

